The Honest Company
The co-founder of The Honest Company discusses the ups and downs of entrepreneurship, what she's learned and what she sees happening next.
The Honest Company co-founder shares lessons she's learned, including ones she says she wants to pass along to her kids.
Your brand is your promise. As The Honest Company is finding out, it's the one promise you can't afford to break.
Failing honestly is not a bad thing. Misdeeds that harm stakeholders are.
David Yeom combined childhood nostalgia, marketing experience and all-star connections to create a new way to buy low-cost goods.
More From This Topic
Starting a Business
Both women had careers as actors, but they were inspired to start businesses based on personal needs.
The Honest Company
The company is accused of using sodium lauryl sulfate, or SLS, a skin irritant, in its liquid laundry detergent.
Funding
The consumer goods company's value has gone up nearly 50 percent since its funding round a year ago, reports The Wall Street Journal.
Subscription Businesses
The trajectories of the two business models diverged sharply over the past couple years, although both continue to struggle with customer retention.
Sales
How one entrepreneur landed his first client for pay when other startups give away their products.
Finance
Subscription-commerce business The Honest Company has just closed a round of funding for expansion and growth.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
