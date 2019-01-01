My Queue

The Honest Company

Jessica Alba on Being Brave, Dealing With Self-Doubt and Overcoming Major Breakdowns

The co-founder of The Honest Company discusses the ups and downs of entrepreneurship, what she's learned and what she sees happening next.
Kathleen Griffith | 5 min read
Jessica Alba on Asserting Herself, Naysayers and Being Prepared

The Honest Company co-founder shares lessons she's learned, including ones she says she wants to pass along to her kids.
Stephen J. Bronner | 13 min read
Jessica Alba's 'Honest' Mess

Your brand is your promise. As The Honest Company is finding out, it's the one promise you can't afford to break.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
The 10 Worst Entrepreneurs of 2016

Failing honestly is not a bad thing. Misdeeds that harm stakeholders are.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
How a Group of Ecommerce Veterans Launched Hollar, an Online Dollar Store, and Hit $1 Million in Monthly Sales After Just 5 Months

David Yeom combined childhood nostalgia, marketing experience and all-star connections to create a new way to buy low-cost goods.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read

More From This Topic

The Important Entrepreneurship Lesson From Jessica Alba and Sarah Michelle Gellar
Starting a Business

Both women had careers as actors, but they were inspired to start businesses based on personal needs.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Jessica Alba's Honest Co. Rejects Report on Detergent Ingredients
The Honest Company

The company is accused of using sodium lauryl sulfate, or SLS, a skin irritant, in its liquid laundry detergent.
Reuters | 1 min read
Jessica Alba's Honest Company Is Reportedly a $1.7 Billion Company Now
Funding

The consumer goods company's value has gone up nearly 50 percent since its funding round a year ago, reports The Wall Street Journal.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
While Subscription Services Are on Fire, Flash Sales Are Fizzling (Infographic)
Subscription Businesses

The trajectories of the two business models diverged sharply over the past couple years, although both continue to struggle with customer retention.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
Closing My First Big Deal
Sales

How one entrepreneur landed his first client for pay when other startups give away their products.
Jerry Jao | 4 min read
Jessica Alba's Startup Nabs $25 Million in Funding
Finance

Subscription-commerce business The Honest Company has just closed a round of funding for expansion and growth.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read