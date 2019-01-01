My Queue

The Innovation Mentality

How to Prepare Your Business for the Ways Employees and Customers Are Changing
Growth Strategies

How to Prepare Your Business for the Ways Employees and Customers Are Changing

It is time to disrupt the status quo and elevate the health of your company culture differently.
Glenn Llopis | 1 min read
5 Ways to Innovate 21st Century Business

5 Ways to Innovate 21st Century Business

Stop dreaming of changing the world and start focusing on creative methods to provide a more fulfilling customer experience.
Chidike Samuelson | 5 min read
Why Exceeding Expectations Is Essential to the Long-Term Success of Your Business

Why Exceeding Expectations Is Essential to the Long-Term Success of Your Business

If you really want your business to be around for the long haul, you've got to do more than meet your customers' expectations.
Glenn Llopis | 8 min read
Why Building Relationships with Your Employees Is Better Than Just Managing Them

Why Building Relationships with Your Employees Is Better Than Just Managing Them

By creating strong relationships with your staff members, you'll build a better workforce and develop bonds that will help you and your business be a success.
Glenn Llopis | 6 min read
Why Generating Business Momentum Is More Important Than Making Progress

Why Generating Business Momentum Is More Important Than Making Progress

Trying to grow your business? Progress may be good, but learn to develop momentum and your growth will skyrocket.
Glenn Llopis | 6 min read

More From This Topic

How to Turn Company Values Into Shared Employee Beliefs
Employee Morale

How to Turn Company Values Into Shared Employee Beliefs

Find out how to get your employees to embody the values you want your company to stand for.
Glenn Llopis | 7 min read
Embrace Your Employees' Differences to Become a Stronger Business Leader
Managing Employees

Embrace Your Employees' Differences to Become a Stronger Business Leader

Today's employees want more from a job than a paycheck and benefits.
Glenn Llopis | 6 min read
Take Advantage of Marketplace Cultural Changes to Grow Your Business
Growth Strategies

Take Advantage of Marketplace Cultural Changes to Grow Your Business

As the U.S. cultural landscape continues to evolve, smart business owners need to learn how to address a changing marketplace.
Glenn Llopis | 8 min read
Taking Advantage of Cultural Changes in the External Partnerships to Grow Your Business
Growth Strategies

Taking Advantage of Cultural Changes in the External Partnerships to Grow Your Business

Find out what you should expect from your vendors, suppliers and partners so that you can successfully address and profit from the current business landscape.
Glenn Llopis | 8 min read
Taking Advantage of Cultural Changes in the Workplace to Grow Your Business
Growth Strategies

Taking Advantage of Cultural Changes in the Workplace to Grow Your Business

Does your business culture support and leverage demographic, cultural, and experiential differences? If not, find out how you can begin to do so and grow your business.
Glenn Llopis | 7 min read
4 Steps to Profiting from the Cultural Demographic Shift
Managing Employees

4 Steps to Profiting from the Cultural Demographic Shift

Discover how to seize business opportunities and ROI in any target population represented in the current cultural shift.
Glenn Llopis | 7 min read
What Magic Johnson Can Teach You About the Advantages of Cultural Demographic Shifts
Entrepreneurs

What Magic Johnson Can Teach You About the Advantages of Cultural Demographic Shifts

There's a cultural demographic shift happening in the U.S. that could disrupt your business. Get ahead of it now by finding out how Magic Johnson is tapping into and profiting from it.
Glenn Llopis | 7 min read
6 Characteristics of an Innovative Leader
Leadership Qualities

6 Characteristics of an Innovative Leader

Are you sometimes confused about what type of leader you are or what type of leader you should be? You're not alone -- but you can discover how to be a better leader by following this expert's advice.
Glenn Llopis | 7 min read
Use Your Personal Brand to Strengthen Your Leadership Identity
Leadership Qualities

Use Your Personal Brand to Strengthen Your Leadership Identity

Use what you stand for as a person to become a stronger leader for your small business employees.
Glenn Llopis | 4 min read
Common Sense Is Key If You Want to Be a Business Innovator
Innovators

Common Sense Is Key If You Want to Be a Business Innovator

Learning to be a business innovator isn't hard – if you keep a few simple rules in mind.
Glenn Llopis | 8 min read