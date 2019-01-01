My Queue

The Simpsons

Watch 'The Simpsons' Ned Flanders-Inspired Metal Band Okilly Dokilly
Brain Break

Watch 'The Simpsons' Ned Flanders-Inspired Metal Band Okilly Dokilly

Take a much-needed mental vacation with their first video, 'White Wine Spritzer.'
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
The Monty Burns Guide to Managing Your Staff

The Monty Burns Guide to Managing Your Staff

These perfectly cromulent words will embiggen the smallest company.
Nick Leftley | 3 min read
Homer Simpson Will Broadcast Live, With Some Motion-Capture Help

Homer Simpson Will Broadcast Live, With Some Motion-Capture Help

The animated dad will speak live to viewers, commenting on the day's news as well as answering fans' questions.
Mat Smith | 1 min read
New Search Engine Allows You to Find 'The Simpsons' Screenshot You Desire

New Search Engine Allows You to Find 'The Simpsons' Screenshot You Desire

You don't win friends with salad, but you can probably make plenty of new ones by becoming a Simpsons meme machine with Frinkiac.
Devindra Hardawar | 2 min read
Simpsons Co-Creator's Memorabilia Is Going to Auction

Simpsons Co-Creator's Memorabilia Is Going to Auction

The auction house anticipates that the sale of Sam Simon's collection will bring in more than $10 million.
Kerima Greene | 3 min read