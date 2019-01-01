My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Tour

Go Inside The Wing, the Women-Only Coworking Space That Celebrates and Supports Women Creators
The Way We Work

Go Inside The Wing, the Women-Only Coworking Space That Celebrates and Supports Women Creators

As The Wing expands, its founders are learning more about what its members want.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Take a Look at This Cosmic Coworking Space That Was Inspired By a Hallucinogenic Drug

Take a Look at This Cosmic Coworking Space That Was Inspired By a Hallucinogenic Drug

The Assemblage is designed to bring its community members closer together by reflecting upon the interconnectivity of Earth and the cosmos.
Lydia Belanger | 9 min read
How the California Pizza Kitchen Corporate Office Escaped From the '80s and Became a Community

How the California Pizza Kitchen Corporate Office Escaped From the '80s and Became a Community

When the restaurant chain's team moved to a new headquarters, it brought its company culture into the 21st century without losing its history.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
Tour Evite's Office to See How the Company That Helps People Organize Get-Togethers Gets Together

Tour Evite's Office to See How the Company That Helps People Organize Get-Togethers Gets Together

The online invitation company is all about finding ways to 'bring people together face-to-face to help create life's most memorable moments.'
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
Tour LinkedIn's New York Offices, Where There's a Speakeasy and a Movie Theater

Tour LinkedIn's New York Offices, Where There's a Speakeasy and a Movie Theater

The professional networking platform is big on color, collaboration and nostalgia.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Tour the Sophisticated Space That Proves Coworking Is All Grown Up
The Tour

Tour the Sophisticated Space That Proves Coworking Is All Grown Up

Offering Chanel No. 5 and infused water for its members, Bond Collective aims to create an atmosphere that feels simultaneously exclusive and welcoming.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
Tour the Clever, Multi-Purpose Office Designed for This Growing Moving Startup
The Tour

Tour the Clever, Multi-Purpose Office Designed for This Growing Moving Startup

In moving to a new space, Updater put its own ideas about moving to the test.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read
This Travel Blog Has Grown Up and Moved Into Its First Real Office. Take a Tour.
Lifestyle

This Travel Blog Has Grown Up and Moved Into Its First Real Office. Take a Tour.

Bischoff biscuits for everyone!
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
Tour Amazon's Funky Pop-up Loft Designed for Tech Entrepreneurs
The Tour

Tour Amazon's Funky Pop-up Loft Designed for Tech Entrepreneurs

The new co-working space is designed to showcase Amazon's cloud services capabilities as that sector heats up.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
This Office Has a Secret Entrance
Trep Talk

This Office Has a Secret Entrance

Your entrance sets a tone for your clients and your staff. Find out how this digital branding agency uses a hidden door to its headquarters to encourage creativity.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read