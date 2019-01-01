My Queue

It's the Best Time for Any Startup to Fulfill Their Dreams
The Vault

It's the Best Time for Any Startup to Fulfill Their Dreams

Many investors value startups based on the number of the startups investors want or need.
Nidhi Singh | 2 min read
'The Vault' Investors Share Their Best Investment Tactics

'The Vault' Investors Share Their Best Investment Tactics

Each investor has their own formula which they follow to decide in which startups to invest.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
'An Entrepreneur Should Never Think Of An Exit'

'An Entrepreneur Should Never Think Of An Exit'

An exit generally happens in the journey of an entrepreneur, an exit is never a destination
Nidhi Singh | 2 min read
' Come For An Investment Round Only When Your Startup Is Earning Revenue '

' Come For An Investment Round Only When Your Startup Is Earning Revenue '

As far as startup is concerned it's extremely important that they are earning revenue and they have revenue.
Nidhi Singh | 2 min read
3 Important Factors To Consider Before Evaluating A Startup

3 Important Factors To Consider Before Evaluating A Startup

For Goel, there are three most important factors when evaluating a startup, the team, the concept and the stage
Nidhi Singh | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Large Industries Give You A Room For Creativity In Creating Businesses
The Vault

Large Industries Give You A Room For Creativity In Creating Businesses

When it comes to evaluating a startup, Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of People Group has three primary things to look at.
Nidhi Singh | 2 min read
'I Am Not Excited About People Who Are Only Into Making Money'
Investments

'I Am Not Excited About People Who Are Only Into Making Money'

The funding windfall on 'The Vault'
Samiksha Jain | 2 min read