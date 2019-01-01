There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
The Vault
The Vault
Many investors value startups based on the number of the startups investors want or need.
Each investor has their own formula which they follow to decide in which startups to invest.
An exit generally happens in the journey of an entrepreneur, an exit is never a destination
As far as startup is concerned it's extremely important that they are earning revenue and they have revenue.
For Goel, there are three most important factors when evaluating a startup, the team, the concept and the stage
More From This Topic
The Vault
When it comes to evaluating a startup, Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO of People Group has three primary things to look at.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?