The Venture

Three Tips To Remember When Pitching To Investors
Pitching Investors

Three Tips To Remember When Pitching To Investors

Securing funding is one of the biggest challenges of starting a business, and there's nothing more intimidating than a face-to-face meeting with a potential investor.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 4 min read
How To Find A Mentor

How To Find A Mentor

It takes a certain level of independence to start a business, but even those with the most strong-minded visions can always benefit from the wisdom of someone who has been there before.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 4 min read
How To Raise Funds Efficiently For A Social Enterprise

How To Raise Funds Efficiently For A Social Enterprise

Rather than waste time chasing the money, here are four ways for social entrepreneurs to raise funding efficiently.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Five Tips On Starting Your Own Venture That Uses Business As A Force For Good

Five Tips On Starting Your Own Venture That Uses Business As A Force For Good

Most new ideas have never been attempted before, and so fear of failure is a good proxy that you're onto something innovative.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read