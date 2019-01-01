My Queue

The Wolf of Wall Street

Hollywood's Greatest Financial Lessons for Entrepreneurs

Making money at any cost wrecks lives, as these 6 movies powerfully remind us.
Steven Kaufman | 6 min read
Low on Drive? Watch Matthew McConaughey Deliver This Rousing Ode to Purpose.

‘You gotta ask yourself, why are you playing the game?' McConaughey told football players while visiting practice at his alma mater, the University of Texas.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How 'The Wolf of Wall Street' Helped Me Increase My Sales by 50 Percent

The movie seems like an odd place for business inspiration, but there's one important takeaway in it.
Stephen Key | 3 min read
Oscar Predictions: Who Will Win an Academy Award? This Data Company Thinks It Has the Answers.

It's anyone's guess who'll take home a golden statue, but big data could provide some insight.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
TELL US: Who Do You Think Will Win at the Oscars?

Most everyone has an opinion about who will win an Academy Award. Share yours with us.
Jason Fell | 1 min read

Monster or Mastermind? 3 Business Takeaways from Wall Street's 'Wolf'
While 'The Wolf of Wall Street' may seem like a cautionary tale of precisely what not to do in business, much can be learned from Jordan Belfort's story.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
The Anti-Capitalist Bigotry of 'The Wolf of Wall Street'
As the chatter over the 'The Wolf of Wall Street' shows, the only acceptable form of bias nowadays is toward the free markets.
Ray Hennessey | 4 min read