Theater

This Broadway Actress Left a Safe Wall Street Gig to Pursue Her Dream. Now, She's Starring in 'Wicked.'

This Broadway Actress Left a Safe Wall Street Gig to Pursue Her Dream. Now, She's Starring in 'Wicked.'

Jessica Vosk shared her origin story, networking tips and advice for taking a leap towards your passion in a recent episode of Entrepreneur's 'How Success Happens' podcast.
Hayden Field | 11 min read
Scientists Create Glasses-Free 3-D for the Movie Theater

Scientists Create Glasses-Free 3-D for the Movie Theater

You wouldn't have to don awkward eyewear to watch the latest blockbuster.
Jon Fingas | 1 min read
6 Tips From the Improv Stage You Can Apply to Your Business

6 Tips From the Improv Stage You Can Apply to Your Business

Improv isn't just for theatrical actors; it can teach your employees, too.
Darrah Brustein | 5 min read
Failure:Lab Is a Unique Theatrical Platform Presenting a Deeper Understanding of Failing

Failure:Lab Is a Unique Theatrical Platform Presenting a Deeper Understanding of Failing

Jonathan Williams explains to Entrepreneur Network partner Emily Richett how his corporate event company lets audiences in on the often ugly path people take to success.
Erin Schultz | 2 min read
Debut of Musical About Steve Jobs and Bill Gates Postponed After Investor Drops Out

Debut of Musical About Steve Jobs and Bill Gates Postponed After Investor Drops Out

The story behind Nerds is meant to transport audiences from the 'floppy disc era to the iPhone phenomenon.'
Alexandra Gibbs | 2 min read

More From This Topic

'Nerds,' a Musical Chronicling the Ascent of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, Is Coming to Broadway
Theater

'Nerds,' a Musical Chronicling the Ascent of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, Is Coming to Broadway

The show features the tagline, 'Broadway opens its Gates to the nerds who can get the Jobs done right.'
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Ticket Fee? Haha, No. This Comedy Club Charges By the Laugh.
Taxes

Ticket Fee? Haha, No. This Comedy Club Charges By the Laugh.

How much would you pay for a good belly laugh? At this Spanish theater, each one will set you back about 38 cents.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Lights, Camera, Sell? What Your Sales Team Can Learn from Actors.
Sales Strategies

Lights, Camera, Sell? What Your Sales Team Can Learn from Actors.

There are five interesting parallels between these two worlds that can help your staff close deals.
Joe Hyrkin | 5 min read
How Improv Comedy Can Seriously Grow Your Business
Entrepreneurs

How Improv Comedy Can Seriously Grow Your Business

Winning an audience and scoring new business have much in common. Here are seven lessons to take from the stage to the boardroom to add value to any team.
Janelle Blasdel | 6 min read
Improv and Comedy Can Infuse Companies With an Inventive Spirit
Entrepreneurs

Improv and Comedy Can Infuse Companies With an Inventive Spirit

Theater techniques can teach startups a thing or two about developing an openness to new ideas.
John Harthorne | 4 min read