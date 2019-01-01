There are no Videos in your queue.
Theft
Brittany Wright of @wrightkitchen built a business around Instagram, but she's seeking ways to reclaim ownership of her work that's been lifted from the platform.
Apparently, it's the largest number of iPhones that Shenzhen customs officials have found on a smuggler's body.
A recent survey shows 80 percent of embezzlements occurred at small businesses.
Owners must maintain a high degree of crucial oversight over their financial affairs.
Artificial intelligence has invaded public bathrooms in Beijing, where toilet paper dispensers now detect people's faces before giving out more tissue.
More From This Topic
Crime
Razer is offering a $25,000 reward for 'original information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of a criminal suspect.'
Money
It's an age-old problem that technology may be able to help solve.
Artists
'The entrepreneurial spirit of defining, of iterating on a vision is what artists are fundamentally all about,' says Monegraph founder Kevin McCoy.
Managing Employees
An unhappy team member can be your worst enemy if he or she is seeking revenge. Here's how to prevent an insider from destroying your brand.
Theft
Don't let your business be sunk by this all-too-common issue that usually stems from trusting too much.
Mobile
The current mandate over such features is defined by disparate state laws.
Growth Strategies
Lighting and personal greetings are among the low-tech ways you and can make your store less attractive to thieves.
Theft Prevention
The new smartwatch lacks a key feature other devices from the company have that help deter theft.
