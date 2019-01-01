My Queue

Theft Prevention

5 Fundamentals for Protecting Your Identity and Your Privacy
Identity Theft

A few easy steps will make you much safer from online crooks.
Jason Hanson | 6 min read
This Cybersecurity App Handles Your Company's Internal Weaknesses

DataGravity offers a unique solution to a common problem.
Marty Jerome | 3 min read
6 Ways Smart Automation Can Maximize Efficiency and Minimize Loss (Infographic)

Devices like video cameras and remote locks in your business will improve your bottom line.
Luis Orbegoso | 3 min read
How a Robbery Led to a Business Idea

Enjoy the beach or pool without getting burned by theft.
Paula Andruss | 4 min read
Your Apple Watch May Not Be as Safe as You Think

The new smartwatch lacks a key feature other devices from the company have that help deter theft.
Cadie Thompson | 1 min read

4 Ways to Protect Your Business Against Employee Fraud and Theft
Ask the Money Guy

Putting these strategies in place will discourage bad behavior.
Joe Worth | 5 min read
Worried About Insider Data Theft? This Startup Has You Covered.
Security

Analytics software from Canadian startup Interset identifies activity that deviates from "good" behavior and proactively alerts managers.
Heather Clancy | 2 min read
Smartphone Theft Drops in London, Two U.S. Cities as Anti-Theft Kill Switches Installed
Smartphones

So far, Apple, Samsung and Google have implemented kill switches on their smartphone devices.
Reuters | 2 min read
Savvy Ways to Survive the Holidays
Holiday Hub

Stave off stress, boost sales and get into the holiday spirit. Here are twelve tips to get you through the season in one piece.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read