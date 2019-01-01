There are no Videos in your queue.
Theranos
Entrepreneurship
The hard truth about entrepreneurial flexibility and the pursuit of fame and fortune.
Small wonder that HBO is about to release a documentary and Jennifer Lawrence is starring in a dramatic film: Because you can't make this stuff up.
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Lies and exaggerations are likely to result in the worst sort of exit from your startup.
Theranos
Author John Carreyrou of 'Bad Blood' -- which documents the rise and fall of Theranos -- explains how Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes got away with deception for as long as she did.
8 min read
Theranos
Now we know Theranos didn't have brilliant leadership or breakthrough technology, just an abundance of credulous investors.
Crisis Management
Honesty and transparency are vital for success. Don't let your customers hear from somebody else that you've sold them a work in progress.
Starting a Business
Don't look for business wisdom from the people who poured millions into Theranos and Juicero.
Theranos
Four floors of the Palo Alto, Calif., office building are available for 12-year leases.
Theranos
Thirteen years, a thousand employees, $700 million of venture capital, 40 wellness centers. Six million blood tests. Zero revenue. This is how it happened.
Theranos
The company's 'core team' will continue development of a new miniLab.
Ready For Anything
Failing honestly is not a bad thing. Misdeeds that harm stakeholders are.
2016
Bye-bye 2016 -- can't say we'll miss you.
Theranos
In 2017, the company said, the board of counselors will be retired.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
