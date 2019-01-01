My Queue

Theranos

Entrepreneurship

Elizabeth Holmes, Theranos and the Myth of the Glamorous Entrepreneur

The hard truth about entrepreneurial flexibility and the pursuit of fame and fortune.
Aytekin Tank | 7 min read
8 Tips Entrepreneurs Can Take Away From the Theranos Scam and Its Aftermath

Small wonder that HBO is about to release a documentary and Jennifer Lawrence is starring in a dramatic film: Because you can't make this stuff up.
AJ Agrawal | 7 min read
Amazon Surges to $1 Trillion. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 2 min read
Elon Musk's Flamethrowers End up on eBay and Brands Throw Shade at IHOb! Here Are 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
New Book Details the Spiral of Elizabeth Holmes From Celebrated CEO to Silicon Valley Outcast

Lies and exaggerations are likely to result in the worst sort of exit from your startup.
Samuel Edwards | 5 min read

Theranos

How a $9 Billion Startup Deceived Silicon Valley

Author John Carreyrou of 'Bad Blood' -- which documents the rise and fall of Theranos -- explains how Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes got away with deception for as long as she did.
8 min read
Theranos

6 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Fall of Theranos

Now we know Theranos didn't have brilliant leadership or breakthrough technology, just an abundance of credulous investors.
Deep Patel | 7 min read
Crisis Management

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Theranos's Fall From Grace

Honesty and transparency are vital for success. Don't let your customers hear from somebody else that you've sold them a work in progress.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Starting a Business

Why I Don't Trust Most Venture Capitalists

Don't look for business wisdom from the people who poured millions into Theranos and Juicero.
Brian Hamilton | 4 min read
Theranos

Theranos Has Listed Its Headquarters for Rent

Four floors of the Palo Alto, Calif., office building are available for 12-year leases.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Theranos

Theranos: The House of Cards That Elizabeth Holmes Built

Thirteen years, a thousand employees, $700 million of venture capital, 40 wellness centers. Six million blood tests. Zero revenue. This is how it happened.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Theranos

Theranos Is Laying Off Another 155 Employees

The company's 'core team' will continue development of a new miniLab.
Andrew Dalton | 1 min read
Ready For Anything

The 10 Worst Entrepreneurs of 2016

Failing honestly is not a bad thing. Misdeeds that harm stakeholders are.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
2016

The 16 Most Shocking Moments of 2016

Bye-bye 2016 -- can't say we'll miss you.
Rose Leadem | 11 min read
Theranos

Theranos Is Getting Rid of High-Profile Board Members Including Henry Kissinger and George Shultz

In 2017, the company said, the board of counselors will be retired.
Lydia Ramsey | 3 min read