Ticketing

3 Things To Know

Facebook Launches Its Dating Platform: 3 Things to Know Today

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Why There's Something Stale These Days About Event Ticketing

Next time you're buying tix for that big concert, you'll probably notice all the things that are wrong.
Peter Daisyme | 8 min read
Marathons & Mud Runs. Great Business, But Where's The Tech?

Endurance racing is more popular than ever. Trouble is, there is a lack of real technology hooks in ticketing and social media.
William Litvack | 4 min read