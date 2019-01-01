My Queue

tidal

Sprint Buys 33 Percent Stake in Tidal's Music Service
Sprint

You'll have to subscribe to the carrier to listen to certain exclusives.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Apple Reportedly in Talks to Buy Jay Z's Tidal

The talks are said to be 'exploratory.'
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
Kanye West and Beyoncé Might Have Saved Tidal

The streaming service has hit number one on the app rankings for the first time ever.
Jonathan Chew | 3 min read
Tidal Is Now On Its Third CEO in 8 Months

Jay Z's music-streaming service has had high turnover since it launched in March. Jeff Toig, formerly of SoundCloud, is now at the helm.
Bryan Logan | 3 min read
Think Things Couldn't Get Worse for Jay Z's Struggling Streaming Service? They Just Did.

Under Jay Z's helm, the company just lost its second CEO in three months.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read