My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tiger Global

Google, Accel Backed Freshdesk Reveals Latest Product and Ambitions With It
Startup News

Google, Accel Backed Freshdesk Reveals Latest Product and Ambitions With It

"For years, our sales team struggled to integrate all the products we needed into one of the leading CRM tools"
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
Now Amazon Takes The Hit; Why Tiger Global Preferred Flipkart Over Global eCommerce Giant

Now Amazon Takes The Hit; Why Tiger Global Preferred Flipkart Over Global eCommerce Giant

Tiger Global reduces its stake in Amazon by 67%
Ritu Kochar | 4 min read