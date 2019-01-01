My Queue

Tim Armstrong

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong: Yahoo Deal Will Spark 'Job Changes'
Yahoo!

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong: Yahoo Deal Will Spark 'Job Changes'

'Google is search, Facebook is social, we're going to be brand,' he said.
Reuters | 1 min read
Verizon to Buy AOL in $4.4 Billion Deal

Verizon to Buy AOL in $4.4 Billion Deal

The acquisition gives the biggest U.S. wireless carrier access to AOL's mobile video platform and content including the Huffington Post news website.
Reuters | 3 min read
AOL CEO Tim Armstrong: Merger With Yahoo Is a 'Dead Notion'

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong: Merger With Yahoo Is a 'Dead Notion'

Like Netflix and Yahoo, AOL is pushing into the market for original content.
Tom DiChristopher | 3 min read
Some Unhappy Yahoo Investors Are Asking AOL for a Rescue

Some Unhappy Yahoo Investors Are Asking AOL for a Rescue

Should a combined Yahoo and AOL be led by Tim Armstrong?
Reuters | 3 min read
29 Seriously Successful Early Risers

29 Seriously Successful Early Risers

From Tim Armstrong to Anna Wintour, here are 29 early-bird leaders and executives.
MAX NISEN AND GUS LUBIN

More From This Topic

How Not to Fire Employees in the Social Media Age (We're Looking at You, Tim Armstrong)
Growth Strategies

How Not to Fire Employees in the Social Media Age (We're Looking at You, Tim Armstrong)

In today's social-media dominated environment, a firing can have serious negative consequences on the reputations of both the employee and the employer.
Ashley Lee | 6 min read