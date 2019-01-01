My Queue

Tim Cook

Apple's First iPhone Game in Over a Decade Stars Warren Buffett
Games

Apple's First iPhone Game in Over a Decade Stars Warren Buffett

Think of it as 'Paperboy' for billionaires.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
Apple CEO Tim Cook Made One Simple Change to Help Him Avoid iPhone Addiction

Apple CEO Tim Cook Made One Simple Change to Help Him Avoid iPhone Addiction

He says he doesn't want people to use their phones so much.
Julie Bort | 4 min read
What Entrepreneurs Can Learn from 'Tim Apple'

What Entrepreneurs Can Learn from 'Tim Apple'

Was Trump's slip a mistake or a nod to Tim Cook's legacy?
Manish Dudharejia | 6 min read
Apple Quietly Announces 10.5-inch iPad Air and Refreshed iPad Mini

Apple Quietly Announces 10.5-inch iPad Air and Refreshed iPad Mini

Both work with the Apple Pencil.
Mat Smith | 2 min read
President Trump Is Lashing Out Over the 'Tim Apple' Snafu, Claims He Said It to 'Save Time and Words'

President Trump Is Lashing Out Over the 'Tim Apple' Snafu, Claims He Said It to 'Save Time and Words'

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Ivanka Trump, who was also at the meeting, have seen the funny side of the incident.
Jake Kanter | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Apple Is Reportedly Cutting iPhone Production by 10 Percent
Apple

Apple Is Reportedly Cutting iPhone Production by 10 Percent

It will affect all iPhone models, including its newest ones.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
Apple Plunges $57 Billion in Premarket Trading, Dragging Global Stocks After Shock Sales Warning
Apple

Apple Plunges $57 Billion in Premarket Trading, Dragging Global Stocks After Shock Sales Warning

Global stocks slid after a shock revenue-guidance downgrade from Apple and troubling comments about the economic impact of the U.S.-China trade war from CEO Tim Cook.
Will Martin | 2 min read
Advice For Employees: There's a Limit To Your Complaints
Company Culture

Advice For Employees: There's a Limit To Your Complaints

Thanks for the feedback. Now get back to work.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
Tesla Refutes Timeline, ADL Awards Tim Cook and Quora Breach Hits 100 Million (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

Tesla Refutes Timeline, ADL Awards Tim Cook and Quora Breach Hits 100 Million (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
60-Second Video: Apple Reveals Fresh Crop
3 Things To Know

60-Second Video: Apple Reveals Fresh Crop

Stay in the know.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for GDPR-Style Privacy Laws in the U.S.
Data Management

Apple CEO Tim Cook Calls for GDPR-Style Privacy Laws in the U.S.

He said he believes personal data is being 'weaponized.'
Rachel England | 3 min read
Apple CEO Tim Cook to Employees on $1 Trillion Milestone: 'It's Not the Most Important Measure of Our Success'
Ready For Anything

Apple CEO Tim Cook to Employees on $1 Trillion Milestone: 'It's Not the Most Important Measure of Our Success'

'Steve founded Apple on the belief that the power of human creativity can solve even the biggest challenges.'
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook and More Are Reacting to Separation of Children and Parents At U.S. Border
News and Trends

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook and More Are Reacting to Separation of Children and Parents At U.S. Border

Many tech leaders are speaking out against the policy.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Sheryl Sandberg Claps Back at Apple CEO Tim Cook's Facebook Disses. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Sheryl Sandberg Claps Back at Apple CEO Tim Cook's Facebook Disses. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
'Mark and I Strongly Disagree With Their Characterization': Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Hits Back at Apple CEO Tim Cook in Simmering Data Row
Facebook

'Mark and I Strongly Disagree With Their Characterization': Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg Hits Back at Apple CEO Tim Cook in Simmering Data Row

Cook has made much of Apple's 'respectful' approach to personal information since the Cambridge Analytica scandal and has said Facebook is 'beyond' regulation.
Jake Kanter | 3 min read