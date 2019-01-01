My Queue

Tim Horton's

How This Franchisee Is Giving Hope -- and Jobs -- to the Disabled Community
Franchisees

How This Franchisee Is Giving Hope -- and Jobs -- to the Disabled Community

Disabled people make great employees. That's why this Tim Hortons owner keeps hiring them.
Jason Daley | 3 min read
Why This Franchisee Added Beer to Her Coffee-Based Career

Why This Franchisee Added Beer to Her Coffee-Based Career

After running a Tim Hortons franchise for two decades, Wendy Clark-Wolfe also recently opened a World of Beer franchise. She explains why.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Canada Sees Burger King/Tim Hortons Decision Before Christmas

Canada Sees Burger King/Tim Hortons Decision Before Christmas

The decision will be on whether to approve the takeover by the U.S.-based fast-food company of Canada's iconic coffee-and-donut brand.
Reuters | 2 min read
Dunkin' Donuts Debuts Dark-Roast Coffee for the First Time Ever

Dunkin' Donuts Debuts Dark-Roast Coffee for the First Time Ever

As the coffee market heats up, Dunkin' Donuts is finally serving up dark-roast brew.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
In $11 Billion Deal, Burger King Scoops Up Tim Hortons and Heads to Canada

In $11 Billion Deal, Burger King Scoops Up Tim Hortons and Heads to Canada

It's official: Burger King is buying coffee and doughnuts chain Tim Hortons for approximately $11 billion, with financing help from Warren Buffet.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Burger King in Talks to Buy Tim Hortons, Move to Canada
Burger King

Burger King in Talks to Buy Tim Hortons, Move to Canada

Burger King and Tim Hortons announced on Monday that they are discussion a merger, with Burger King corporate potentially moving to Canada.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
Reminder: It's National Doughnut Day
Dunkin Donuts

Reminder: It's National Doughnut Day

The only thing that makes Friday sweeter? Free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' Donuts and more.
Kate Taylor | 1 min read