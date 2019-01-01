There are no Videos in your queue.
Tim Horton's
Franchisees
Disabled people make great employees. That's why this Tim Hortons owner keeps hiring them.
After running a Tim Hortons franchise for two decades, Wendy Clark-Wolfe also recently opened a World of Beer franchise. She explains why.
The decision will be on whether to approve the takeover by the U.S.-based fast-food company of Canada's iconic coffee-and-donut brand.
As the coffee market heats up, Dunkin' Donuts is finally serving up dark-roast brew.
It's official: Burger King is buying coffee and doughnuts chain Tim Hortons for approximately $11 billion, with financing help from Warren Buffet.
Burger King
Burger King and Tim Hortons announced on Monday that they are discussion a merger, with Burger King corporate potentially moving to Canada.
Dunkin Donuts
The only thing that makes Friday sweeter? Free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme, Dunkin' Donuts and more.
