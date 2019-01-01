There are no Videos in your queue.
Time Management
3 Things To Know
The most valuable thing in every entrepreneur's life is time. Here's how to make the most of it.
We're all limited by time. Learn simple ways you can eliminate distractions and accomplish the things you set out to do.
Complaining that you don't have enough time accomplishes nothing.
Doing one thing at a time is how everything gets done.
The problem with a to-do list is that checking off 'reorder office supplies' is just as satisfying as 'reimagine marketing strategy.'
As an entrepreneur, time can be one of your most precious assets. Effective time management involves planning the amount of time you spend on all of the tasks of running a business -- and your personal life -- to get things done in the most effective and productive manner.
You can improve your time management skills by using a range of tools and techniques used to accomplish specific tasks, projects and goals. Some of the elements of effective time management include creating a productive environment, setting of priorities and reducing distractions.
