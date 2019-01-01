My Queue

Time Warner Cable

How the Ruling Allowing AT&T's $85 Billion Acquisition of Time Warner Could Affect Entrepreneurs
Mergers and Acquisitions

The historical ruling has implications for every industry.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
New York Attorney General Investigating Possible Broadband Speed Overcharges

Verizon, Cablevision and Time Warner are all involved in the probe.
Reuters | 3 min read
Time Warner Cable Ordered to Pay Texas Woman Nearly $230,000 for 'Egregious' Robocalling

Araceli King will receive $1,500 for each of the 153 robocalls she received from the company over the course of a year.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Charter Communications to Buy Time Warner Cable for $56 Billion

The deal combines the third and second largest U.S. cable operators to better compete against market leader Comcast Corp.
Reuters | 2 min read
Why Mark Cuban Thinks the Comcast-Time Warner Cable Deal Fell Apart

The feisty billionaire investor and 'Shark Tank' star sounded off about the failed mega merger on Twitter and -- no surprise -- he's pointing the finger at the FCC.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Why Americans Hate Their Internet Service Providers (Infographic)
Internet

Americans are obsessed with their Internet, which makes it sting all the worse that the companies that provide Internet are expensive, unresponsive and because of their relative monopoly, in no hurry to improve their operations.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
Everyone Hates Their Cable Provider, Apparently
Television

While cable TV and high-speed Internet are basic necessities for many of us, we aren't happy with the service we get.
Herb Weisbaum | 4 min read
Another Mega Merger: AT&T Reportedly Eyeing $40 Billion Purchase of DirecTV
Mergers and Acquisitions

A new report alleges telecommunications giant AT&T has approached DirecTV about a merger that could be worth as much as $40 billion.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Comcast CEO Says Time Warner Cable Buy Is ‘Pro-Competitive' and ‘Pro-Consumer'
Technology

In an interview on CNBC this morning, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said that the two companies wouldn't be pursuing the merger if they didn't realistically think they would get it would get regulatory approval.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Time Warner Cable Says No Thanks to Charter's $61 Billion Bid
Growth Strategies

Charter Communications hoped to purchase Time Warner Cable for $61.3 billion, or $132.50 a share, but the 'grossly inadequate' bid was rejected.
David Faber and Julia Boorstin | 2 min read