Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings

Tec de Monterrey

El Tec de Monterrey refrenda su liderazgo sobre la UNAM

Por segundo año consecutivo, el Tecnológico de Monterrey se posiciona como la mejor universidad de México, según el Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
Ciudad Universitaria de la UNAM, es el campus más bello de Latinoamérica

La revista británica Times Higher Education eligió a Ciudad Universitaria, de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, como la escuela más hermosa de América Latina.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read
El Tec de Monterrey desbanca a la UNAM como la mejor universidad de México

Por segunda ocasión, el Tecnológico de Monterrey se impuso frente a la UNAM como la mejor universidad del país, de acuerdo con el Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read