There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Tinder
He wanted to be legally declared 20 years younger.
Get in the know in 60 seconds.
Give the rhino some love.
The dating app is reportedly catering to the rich and famous with a new, members-only version of the service dubbed Select.
More From This Topic
Dating Apps
Because the more, the merrier -- romantically or not.
Social Media
The dating website has banned teens 17 and younger but all social media platforms need to create and enforce rules against cyberbullying and sexting.
Hiring
Tinder has recently been on a campaign to try and prove that its app is about more than just hook-ups.
Dating
3nder, the 'Tinder for threesomes,' scored some free media coverage with its campaign to get users to ship stinky socks to Tinder.
Sales Strategies
Whether wooing a date or closing a sale, one "yes'' eclipses many, many "no's.''
Quarterly Reports
The company -- which owns multiple dating websites, including OKCupid, Tinder and Match.com -- said its average paid-member count increased 36 percent in the first quarter.
Branding
'When we found out what Shannon was going through, we wanted to help and turn the experience into a positive one,' co-founder and CEO Sean Rad tells Entrepreneur.
Entrepreneurs
Candid tips from the controversial head of the hot dating app that 26 million people mutually swipe right on every day.
Augmented Reality
'We both were trying to solve the problem of how do we use technology to get people to meet and connect in the physical world.'
Tinder is a dating app created by Hatch Labs that matches people based on location and mutual interest. The app was co-founded by Tinder’s president Sean Rad, who served as the company’s CEO until 2014 when he was replaced by former eBay executive Chris Payne.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?