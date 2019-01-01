My Queue

Titan Aerospace

Google Scoops Up the Drone Maker Zuckerberg Failed to Win
The Big G wants in on the global internet-beaming solar drone game and it just scored a high-flying advantage.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Facebook is reportedly in talks to acquire Titan Aerospace, a maker of high-flying, solar-powered drones, as it looks to bring internet access to every corner of the world.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read