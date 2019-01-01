My Queue

Tom Wheeler

FCC Advances Proposal Forbidding Internet Providers From Collecting User Data Without Permission
FCC

FCC Advances Proposal Forbidding Internet Providers From Collecting User Data Without Permission

Under the rules providers would need to tell consumers what information is being collected, how it is being used and when it will be shared.
Reuters | 3 min read
AT&T Braces for $100 Million Fine Over 'Unlimited' Data Plans

AT&T Braces for $100 Million Fine Over 'Unlimited' Data Plans

The FCC is charging AT&T with not properly informing customers that it would slow data speeds on unlimited plans if data caps were exceeded.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
FCC's Tom Wheeler on Open Internet Rules: 'We Shouldn't Be Going Backwards'

FCC's Tom Wheeler on Open Internet Rules: 'We Shouldn't Be Going Backwards'

FCC's Tom Wheeler on Open Internet Rules: 'We Shouldn't Be Going Backwards'
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
FCC Adopts Tough Net Neutrality Rule in Historic Regulatory Shift

FCC Adopts Tough Net Neutrality Rule in Historic Regulatory Shift

A raucous debate that has unfolded over the past year has concluded with what appears to be permanent protection of the Internet as open platform for entrepreneurs and free speech.
Peter Page | 6 min read
On Net Neutrality, FCC Chairman Pushes for the 'Strongest Open Internet Protections Ever Proposed'

On Net Neutrality, FCC Chairman Pushes for the 'Strongest Open Internet Protections Ever Proposed'

As expected, his proposed rules would ban ISPs from blocking and slowing down lawful Internet content and services.
Reuters | 1 min read

Internet Fast-Lanes Would Be Banned Under Planned FCC Proposal
Net Neutrality

Internet Fast-Lanes Would Be Banned Under Planned FCC Proposal

FCC chair Tom Wheeler's expected proposal calls for regulating Internet service providers like utilities.
Tom Huddleston, Jr. | 2 min read
FCC Chairman Hints at Support of Broadband Reclassification
Net Neutrality

FCC Chairman Hints at Support of Broadband Reclassification

Tom Wheeler's latest comments are being viewed as the strongest sign yet that he plans to sign with President Obama on strict net neutrality rules.
Reuters | 3 min read
Loss of Net Neutrality Risks a Less Friendly Internet for Entrepreneurs
Net Neutrality

Loss of Net Neutrality Risks a Less Friendly Internet for Entrepreneurs

The Internet where spunky startups have a real chance of toppling lumbering giants will be no more if net neutrality is killed by regulatory edict.
Phil La Duke | 4 min read