Tom Wheeler
FCC
Under the rules providers would need to tell consumers what information is being collected, how it is being used and when it will be shared.
The FCC is charging AT&T with not properly informing customers that it would slow data speeds on unlimited plans if data caps were exceeded.
FCC's Tom Wheeler on Open Internet Rules: 'We Shouldn't Be Going Backwards'
A raucous debate that has unfolded over the past year has concluded with what appears to be permanent protection of the Internet as open platform for entrepreneurs and free speech.
As expected, his proposed rules would ban ISPs from blocking and slowing down lawful Internet content and services.
More From This Topic
Net Neutrality
FCC chair Tom Wheeler's expected proposal calls for regulating Internet service providers like utilities.
Net Neutrality
Tom Wheeler's latest comments are being viewed as the strongest sign yet that he plans to sign with President Obama on strict net neutrality rules.
Net Neutrality
The Internet where spunky startups have a real chance of toppling lumbering giants will be no more if net neutrality is killed by regulatory edict.
