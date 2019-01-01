My Queue

Tomorrow Inc

The Murty Classical Library of India is set to Ensure the World Knows Kalidasa is as Important as Shakespeare
The Murty Classical Library of India is set to Ensure the World Knows Kalidasa is as Important as Shakespeare

The Murty Classical Library of India is a continuation of the Clay Sanskrit Library Project headed by Sheldon Pollock. It was established through a $5.2 million gift from Rohan Murty
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
This 20-year Old Watch Brand Thinks No Platform Helps Sells Watches Better than Google

The company's second-generation entrepreneur Hamza Patel spoke to Entrepreneur India about the changing ecosystem, how the group is evolving and why the company is ahead of its peers
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
Startups are Changing the Way Business is Done, This Should be Embraced Says this Family Business GenNext

The Group has also started an incubation program that started about one and a half year ago. "I have been passionate about the startup ecosystem, which is taking a very interesting shape in India, of course with all the valuation and the kind of products that people are bringing
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
The First Generation Builds the Foundation for Next Gen to Build on Believes India's Top Wind Energy Company's Heir

Suzlon Group is one of the leading renewable energy solutions providers in the world with an international presence across 18 countries in Asia, Australia, Europe, Africa and Americas
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
This Second-Generation Entrepreneur Knows How to Work & Play all at Once

Being at the helm at Intex, Keshav Bansal is also the owner of the Gujarat Lions - team in the Indian Premier League
Aashika Jain | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Who says Industrial Components Industry is Tough to Manage?
Who says Industrial Components Industry is Tough to Manage?

Rama Kirloskar's expertise in driving the go-to-market strategy, product value management and restructuring for the mass production business; material grade rationalization and streamlining for the foundry business and product rationalization for the made-to-order business makes her stand out of the crowd
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
The Brand Which Will be Nimble to Change Will Win Believes this Next-Gen Leader
The Brand Which Will be Nimble to Change Will Win Believes this Next-Gen Leader

"We are now a consumer-centric brand which is leading us into the next gen of consumers," says Aditya Bagri
Aashika Jain | 4 min read