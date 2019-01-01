There are no Videos in your queue.
Toms Shoes
Social Entrepreneurs
Discover how TOMS Shoes has been able to turn a (very nice) profit and still provide more than 10 million free pairs of shoes to people in need.
You know all those 'competitors' you're trying to beat? Try looking at them in a new light.
Get motivated by words from change-makers in business and philanthropy.
Know someone who bought Tom's shoes because of what the company stands for?
The need to keep corporate-social-responsibility efforts distinct from pure promotion may be vanishing.
More From This Topic
Cause marketing
The preference of young consumers for products linked to charities they support is so strong it is altering marketing strategies.
Social Entrepreneurs
Call it entrepreneurial serendipity, but businesses that embrace worthy causes are finding charitable giving is a powerful brand enhancer.
Toms Shoes
Blake Mycoskie will keep a 50 percent stake in the social-good shoe startup he founded.
Social Responsibility
How you can bring your business into alignment with your values, creating a better world while making a profit.
Expansion
Following a two-year absence from the company he founded, Blake Mycoskie is back with a new vision for the coffee industry and beyond.
Growth Strategies
The Canadian yoga-clothing company, whose chairman announced his resignation in December following his controversial remarks about women, says it has seen sales 'decelerate meaningfully' since the start of the new year.
Growth Strategies
At CGI, TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie responds to his critics, discusses his newest production facility in Haiti and explains why he feels like an entrepreneur again.
Starting a Business
GOOD and TOMS are teaming up to help one lucky social entrepreneur turn her dream into a reality.
Leadership
Leading entrepreneurs and innovators learn from their mistakes and accept that failures are inevitable in finding success.
Entrepreneurs
Blake Mycoskie explains why he jumped into the shoe business to Start Something That Matters.
