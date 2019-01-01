My Queue

Toms Shoes

How This Company Makes Money While Making a Difference
Social Entrepreneurs

How This Company Makes Money While Making a Difference

Discover how TOMS Shoes has been able to turn a (very nice) profit and still provide more than 10 million free pairs of shoes to people in need.
Jason Haber | 7 min read
'Collaborative' Is the New 'Competitive'

'Collaborative' Is the New 'Competitive'

You know all those 'competitors' you're trying to beat? Try looking at them in a new light.
Jess Ekstrom | 5 min read
Want to Change the World? These Quotes Will Inspire You.

Want to Change the World? These Quotes Will Inspire You.

Get motivated by words from change-makers in business and philanthropy.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
3 Ways Money Can Buy You Happiness

3 Ways Money Can Buy You Happiness

Know someone who bought Tom's shoes because of what the company stands for?
Geoff Woods | 6 min read
Erase the Line Between Cause and Marketing

Erase the Line Between Cause and Marketing

The need to keep corporate-social-responsibility efforts distinct from pure promotion may be vanishing.
Derek Newton | 4 min read

More From This Topic

You Must Do Good For Your Brand to Do Well With Millennials
Cause marketing

You Must Do Good For Your Brand to Do Well With Millennials

The preference of young consumers for products linked to charities they support is so strong it is altering marketing strategies.
Christie Garton | 4 min read
Social Entrepreneurship Has Unexpected Benefits for the Bottom Line
Social Entrepreneurs

Social Entrepreneurship Has Unexpected Benefits for the Bottom Line

Call it entrepreneurial serendipity, but businesses that embrace worthy causes are finding charitable giving is a powerful brand enhancer.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
TOMS Lands Major Investment From Bain Capital
Toms Shoes

TOMS Lands Major Investment From Bain Capital

Blake Mycoskie will keep a 50 percent stake in the social-good shoe startup he founded.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
5 Secrets to Building a Business -- With Heart
Social Responsibility

5 Secrets to Building a Business -- With Heart

How you can bring your business into alignment with your values, creating a better world while making a profit.
Lewis Howes | 4 min read
TOMS Brings One-For-One Business Model to the Coffee Industry
Expansion

TOMS Brings One-For-One Business Model to the Coffee Industry

Following a two-year absence from the company he founded, Blake Mycoskie is back with a new vision for the coffee industry and beyond.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Still in the Doghouse: Lululemon Lowers Q4 Guidance
Growth Strategies

Still in the Doghouse: Lululemon Lowers Q4 Guidance

The Canadian yoga-clothing company, whose chairman announced his resignation in December following his controversial remarks about women, says it has seen sales 'decelerate meaningfully' since the start of the new year.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
How Blake Mycoskie Got His Groove Back
Growth Strategies

How Blake Mycoskie Got His Groove Back

At CGI, TOMS founder Blake Mycoskie responds to his critics, discusses his newest production facility in Haiti and explains why he feels like an entrepreneur again.
Neil Parmar | 6 min read
A Chance to Win $50,000 and Mentorship From TOMS Founder Blake Mycoskie
Starting a Business

A Chance to Win $50,000 and Mentorship From TOMS Founder Blake Mycoskie

GOOD and TOMS are teaming up to help one lucky social entrepreneur turn her dream into a reality.
Andrea Huspeni | 3 min read
Embracing Failure on the Path to Success
Leadership

Embracing Failure on the Path to Success

Leading entrepreneurs and innovators learn from their mistakes and accept that failures are inevitable in finding success.
James Marshall Reilly | 6 min read
How I Did It: The TOMS Story
Entrepreneurs

How I Did It: The TOMS Story

Blake Mycoskie explains why he jumped into the shoe business to Start Something That Matters.
Blake Mycoskie | 11 min read