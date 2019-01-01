My Queue

Tony Hawk

Motivation

Get Motivated: Watch Tony Hawk Do the Impossible at Age 48

Need some motivation? Check out the skateboard legend's attempt to replicate a move he pulled off 17 years ago.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
10 Successful Entrepreneurs on How to Be Awesome

10 Successful Entrepreneurs on How to Be Awesome

Startup advice from top entrepreneurs including Tony Hawk, Bill Gates and Steve Jobs.
Jason Fell | 6 min read
How Tony Hawk Skated Past Rookie Business Mistakes on His Ride to Success

How Tony Hawk Skated Past Rookie Business Mistakes on His Ride to Success

The legendary skateboarder describes his early entrepreneurial wipeouts and the hard lessons he learned from them.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Finally, Watch Tony Hawk Ride a Real Hoverboard

Finally, Watch Tony Hawk Ride a Real Hoverboard

It looks like fun.
Laura Entis | 1 min read
This Viral Hoverboard Video Looks Ridiculously Awesome -- Yet Sadly Fake

This Viral Hoverboard Video Looks Ridiculously Awesome -- Yet Sadly Fake

A 'startup' called HUVr Tech shows off its crazy technology. Oh right, it's probably just a hoax. Darn.
Jason Fell | 3 min read

