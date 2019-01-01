There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Top 100 Crowdfunded Companies
Crowdfunding
Crowdfunding has witnessed some spectacular fails. Don't let your project be one of them.
How you chose to fund your business has a lot to with how much control you are willing to lose and how hard it is to explain your idea.
Should entrepreneurs hold off on crowdfunding until legislative changes are in place? Yes, and no.
Even if you haven't committed to crowdfunding, the events are worthwhile just for what you can learn and who you can meet.
Don't let a crowdfunding calamity happen to you.
More From This Topic
Finance
Crowdfunding, which started as a way to fund small projects, has become a serious funding machine.
Finance
An inside look at how these entrepreneurs got the crowd to fund their businesses to the tune of some big bucks.
Finance
Indiegogo's co-founder Danae Ringelmann talks about two blockbuster campaigns that made our Top 100 list, the platform's biggest 'failure', and what success really means in the age of crowdfunding.
Finance
As we celebrate the top 100 crowdfunded companies, we take a look at some of this year's biggest crowdfunding flops.
Finance
The buzzed about smartwatch was floundering raising money. Then it streamlined its message and took to Kickstarter.
Finance
On the heels of a $1.9 million Indiegogo campaign, founders of the smart home security device Canary share their crowdfunding advice.
Finance
We're all in this together: Take a look at our exclusive list of 100 companies that are crowdfunding success stories.
Finance
There are plenty of intriguing companies on our Top 100 list, but from glowing plants to a life-sized origami boat, here's a look about some of the most bizarre.
Growth Strategies
Over the past few years, social platforms have blossomed into a marketing playground and proved that communities have power.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?