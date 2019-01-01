My Queue

Topper's Pizza

Franchise Players: How This Pizza Chain Power Couple Balances Business and Romance
Franchises

Phil and Denise Downing started as delivery drivers at Topper's Pizza in the late '90s. Here's how they've grown closer as they've moved up the ranks.
Kate Taylor | 7 min read