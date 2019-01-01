There are no Videos in your queue.
Toshiba
Leadership
An independent inquiry found the CEO had been aware the company had inflated its profits by $1.2 billion over a period of several years.
Sources say Hisao Tanaka and other board members will exit the Japanese tech company.
Want a tablet PC but can't justify the expense? Toshiba's Thrive will be more business-friendly than others on the market.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
