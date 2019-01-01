My Queue

Toshiba

Toshiba CEO Quits Over Accounting Scandal
Leadership

Toshiba CEO Quits Over Accounting Scandal

An independent inquiry found the CEO had been aware the company had inflated its profits by $1.2 billion over a period of several years.
Reuters | 4 min read
Toshiba CEO to Step Down in September in Accounting Scandal

Toshiba CEO to Step Down in September in Accounting Scandal

Sources say Hisao Tanaka and other board members will exit the Japanese tech company.
Reuters | 3 min read
Toshiba's Thrive Tablet: A Better Bet for Small Businesses

Toshiba's Thrive Tablet: A Better Bet for Small Businesses

Want a tablet PC but can't justify the expense? Toshiba's Thrive will be more business-friendly than others on the market.
Jonathan Blum