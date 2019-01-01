My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Total Alignment

One Simple Diagram Your Business Needs to Succeed
Management

One Simple Diagram Your Business Needs to Succeed

Align your organization and keep everyone focused on the key factors of success with this one powerful instrument.
Riaz Khadem | 4 min read
How to Coach Your Team with Vertical Reviews

How to Coach Your Team with Vertical Reviews

It's time to shake things up, get rid of those standard annual reviews and use a vertical review to help your employees improve their performance.
Riaz Khadem | 7 min read
The One System That Changes Employees' Behavior

The One System That Changes Employees' Behavior

Find out the four steps you can put in place to create a productive, effective workforce.
Riaz Khadem | 6 min read
Why Every Employee Needs an Individual Scorecard

Why Every Employee Needs an Individual Scorecard

Want your people focused on the right activities and held accountable for their contributions? Set up a scorecard system and watch it happen.
Riaz Khadem | 5 min read
How to Effectively Measure Strategic Initiatives

How to Effectively Measure Strategic Initiatives

Follow this expert advice for laying out a game plan for any project or initiative that will help you evaluate it before, during and after the project is complete.
Riaz Khadem | 6 min read

More From This Topic

How Team Review Meetings Can Increase Collaboration
Collaboration

How Team Review Meetings Can Increase Collaboration

Once you've reviewed past performance, these tips can help your teams work together better in the future.
Riaz Khadem | 5 min read
3 Reports Every Manager Should Have
Accountability

3 Reports Every Manager Should Have

Making sure your employees are in alignment with your organization's goals will be easier if you track their progress with these 3 reports.
Riaz Khadem | 7 min read
The 4 Roles of Accountability Within Your Company
Accountability

The 4 Roles of Accountability Within Your Company

To be sure everyone knows what they're responsible for, you need to assign one of these four roles to every employee in every project.
Riaz Khadem | 7 min read
How to Measure the Effectiveness of Your Company's Vision
Vision

How to Measure the Effectiveness of Your Company's Vision

Once you have a vision statement in place, find out how to choose the right indicators that will determine if you're meeting those goals on a daily basis.
Riaz Khadem | 6 min read