My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

toxic social media

How Giving up Your Cell Phone for Lent Is More Than an Act of Faith
Social Media Tips

How Giving up Your Cell Phone for Lent Is More Than an Act of Faith

This contributor advocates adding abstention from devices to that of tobacco and sweets.
Marygrace Sexton | 6 min read