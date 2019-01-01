There are no Videos in your queue.
Toxic Workplace
Workplace Diversity
The tech sector's two big challenges, lack of diversity and worker shortages, can be made to solve one another, if the right initiatives are put in place.
Individuals with these qualities can sap your energy and put a strain on your business.
Employees agree to a code of conduct. You are not the bad guy for enforcing it.
To deal with toxic people effectively, you need an approach that enables you to control what you can and eliminate what you can't.
The worst managers of all are the ones who create a toxic work environment.
More From This Topic
Ready For Anything
HR might intervene with an overt tyrant, but you're on your own dealing with an insidious manipulator.
Etiquette
These people went out with more than a Bankers Box filled with tchotchkes and a goodbye email.
Ready For Anything
Bosses who make work more stressful than it has to be aren't doing anybody, including their company, any good.
Bosses
You might need to quit, but you probably shouldn't on the spot.
Ready For Anything
Sure, you could look for another job but how much sweeter would it be to work you way up until you can fire that miserable person?
Sexual Harassment
Men are disproportionately in positions of leadership. They have a special obligation to battle sexual harassment.
Ready For Anything
Toxic cultures of rampant harassment and exclusion result when boards are so focused on profit that they don't care how the money is made.
Ready For Anything
When the brash confidence required to launch a startup morphs into arrogant jerk you start to have serious problems. Just ask Uber.
Ready For Anything
Don't let communication be the handicap in your life and in your business. Good communication is a lifetime pursuit.
