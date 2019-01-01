My Queue

Toxic Workplace

Big Tech Can Do Good and Do Well At the Same Time
Workplace Diversity

Big Tech Can Do Good and Do Well At the Same Time

The tech sector's two big challenges, lack of diversity and worker shortages, can be made to solve one another, if the right initiatives are put in place.
Arthur Langer | 6 min read
8 Toxic Types of People You Should Keep Out of Your Life

8 Toxic Types of People You Should Keep Out of Your Life

Individuals with these qualities can sap your energy and put a strain on your business.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
How to Transform Your Culture From Toxic to Peak Performance

How to Transform Your Culture From Toxic to Peak Performance

Employees agree to a code of conduct. You are not the bad guy for enforcing it.
Malachi Thompson | 6 min read
12 Ways Successful People Handle Toxic People

12 Ways Successful People Handle Toxic People

To deal with toxic people effectively, you need an approach that enables you to control what you can and eliminate what you can't.
Travis Bradberry | 10 min read
8 Things You Can Do When You Have a Toxic Boss

8 Things You Can Do When You Have a Toxic Boss

The worst managers of all are the ones who create a toxic work environment.
Ellevate | 7 min read

Is Your Boss Controlling You Subtly Without Your Realizing It?
Ready For Anything

Is Your Boss Controlling You Subtly Without Your Realizing It?

HR might intervene with an overt tyrant, but you're on your own dealing with an insidious manipulator.
Ric Kelly | 6 min read
6 Effective Tactics for Handling a Toxic Boss
Ready For Anything

6 Effective Tactics for Handling a Toxic Boss

Salvaging your dignity from an abusive boss is a job all its own.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
An NFL Player Retired During Halftime and 20 Other Crazy, Outrageous, Sad and Infamous Last Days at Work
Etiquette

An NFL Player Retired During Halftime and 20 Other Crazy, Outrageous, Sad and Infamous Last Days at Work

These people went out with more than a Bankers Box filled with tchotchkes and a goodbye email.
Lydia Belanger | 15+ min read
Team Burnout Is Real and You Might be the Cause
Ready For Anything

Team Burnout Is Real and You Might be the Cause

Bosses who make work more stressful than it has to be aren't doing anybody, including their company, any good.
John Rampton | 7 min read
6 Ways to Keep Things From Getting Worse When Your Boss Starts Yelling at You
Bosses

6 Ways to Keep Things From Getting Worse When Your Boss Starts Yelling at You

You might need to quit, but you probably shouldn't on the spot.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
7 Ways to Outshine a Tyrannical Boss
Ready For Anything

7 Ways to Outshine a Tyrannical Boss

Sure, you could look for another job but how much sweeter would it be to work you way up until you can fire that miserable person?
Sherrie Campbell | 6 min read
The Harvey Weinstein Scandal Is a Clarion Call to Men In Positions of Leadership
Sexual Harassment

The Harvey Weinstein Scandal Is a Clarion Call to Men In Positions of Leadership

Men are disproportionately in positions of leadership. They have a special obligation to battle sexual harassment.
Jonathan Segal | 4 min read
Corporate Boards Should be Demanding Management Answer These 5 Questions About Company Culture
Ready For Anything

Corporate Boards Should be Demanding Management Answer These 5 Questions About Company Culture

Toxic cultures of rampant harassment and exclusion result when boards are so focused on profit that they don't care how the money is made.
Nithya Das | 5 min read
The Jerk-to-Bully Metamorphosis: The VC Dilemma
Ready For Anything

The Jerk-to-Bully Metamorphosis: The VC Dilemma

When the brash confidence required to launch a startup morphs into arrogant jerk you start to have serious problems. Just ask Uber.
Carol Broadbent and Tom Hogan | 4 min read
15 Ways to Lead With Effective Communication
Ready For Anything

15 Ways to Lead With Effective Communication

Don't let communication be the handicap in your life and in your business. Good communication is a lifetime pursuit.
Josh Steimle | 8 min read