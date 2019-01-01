My Queue

Toys 'R' Us

Toys 'R' Us Is Coming Back to Life! 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Patrick Carone | 1 min read
Amazon Reportedly Printing a Holiday Toy Guide! 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Stephen J. Bronner | 1 min read
Toys R Us Will Close or Sell All of its U.S. Stores

The decision threatens the jobs of 33,000 people.
Dennis Green | 2 min read
Google Beefs Up Gmail Security and Microsoft Nixes Nokia: Weekly News Roundup

Big guns in Silicon Valley are rolling out changes -- and this toy chain got some heat for selling some seriously questionable action figurines.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Toys 'R' Us Slammed for Selling 'Breaking Bad' Dolls With Faux Bags of Meth

Parents are outraged over the toy chain's bizarre decision to sell drug-dealing action figures.
Laura Entis | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Toys 'R' Us Will Stay Open 87 Straight Hours Before Christmas
Marketing

Procrastinators, rejoice: Toys 'R' Us is keeping stores open all-day and all-night for last-minute shoppers the four days leading up to Christmas.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Compete With the Big Guys on Black Friday
Growth Strategies

If you're looking to lock horns with Big Box Discounters on one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we have some tips.
Matthew Ong | 3 min read
5 Stores That Have Already Started the Holiday Season
Marketing

Wal-Mart, Starbucks and more are getting a head start on the holiday season, with deals and promotions starting in early November.
Kate Taylor
How a First-Time Entrepreneur's Kickstarter Project Landed on Toys 'R' Us Shelves in Less Than a Year
Starting a Business

Industry insiders laughed at the engineering toy for girls, but its inventor was determined to change the landscape of the 'pink aisle.' Entrepreneur Debbie Sterling shares how she transformed her idea into a million-dollar company.
Kathleen Davis | 7 min read
Charles Lazarus: Toy Titan
Entrepreneurs

We look back at the origins of one of the U.S.'s most successful toy retailers.
Entrepreneur Staff | 7 min read