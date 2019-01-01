My Queue

Trabajar en el extranjero

El networking, ¿la llave para buscar trabajo en Europa?
Tener una red de contactos en el país extranjero al que te quieres mudar es fundamental.
Brice Bibila | 5 min read
¿Cómo obtener la visa de trabajo en Europa?

Te decimos qué necesitas saber para tramitar la famosa "Tarjeta Azul" para laborar en la Unión Europea.
Brice Bibila | 5 min read
¿Qué pasa cuando trabajas en el extranjero y tienes pareja?

Señores, ¿desean que el proyecto de vivir en el extranjero que tienen junto a su esposa sea exitoso? Muy sencillo, ¡impulsen la carrera de su pareja con el fin de que ella sea expatriada por una empresa!
Brice Bibila | 4 min read