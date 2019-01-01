My Queue

Tracking Hours

California Rules Hourly Employees Who Perform Tasks 'Off the Clock' Must Be Compensated
Legal Issues

California Rules Hourly Employees Who Perform Tasks 'Off the Clock' Must Be Compensated

California employers face an impending storm after the Supreme Court's Troester v. Starbucks decision.
Grant Alexander | 6 min read
Working Hard Is Not the Same as Working Smart

Working Hard Is Not the Same as Working Smart

The number of hours an employee works in a day does not equal how effective they are.
Steve Blank | 6 min read
Do New Overtime Rules Make Telework Too Risky?

Do New Overtime Rules Make Telework Too Risky?

Telework is becoming increasingly popular with employees, but new overtime rules may lead employers to rethink offering these options.
Matt Straz | 4 min read
Tools for Keeping Track of Work Hours

Tools for Keeping Track of Work Hours

We review three time-sheet apps that can help bosses and employees watch the clock.
Jonathan Blum | 5 min read