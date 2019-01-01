There are no Videos in your queue.
Tracking Hours
Legal Issues
California employers face an impending storm after the Supreme Court's Troester v. Starbucks decision.
The number of hours an employee works in a day does not equal how effective they are.
Telework is becoming increasingly popular with employees, but new overtime rules may lead employers to rethink offering these options.
We review three time-sheet apps that can help bosses and employees watch the clock.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
