There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Traction
Business Model
Investors will not be interested in your product until you can show them that a big market is getting interested.
In a startup, or any business with limited resources, the last thing you need is people who put in lots of time and effort, but never seem to move the ball.
You're not doing yourself any favors by justifying your business with these statistics.
You're only as good as the number of people using and, more importantly, paying for what you built.
Develop your company into a well-rounded, attractive business that lures investors, partners and clients by implementing best practices when it comes to the team, technology, traction and trajectory.
More From This Topic
Growth Strategies
You don't always need to invest a lot of capital to demonstrate traction to investors. Here is how to do it on a budget and with limited resources.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?