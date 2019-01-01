My Queue

Traction

Traction Is What Investors Are Looking for When You Present Your Plan
Business Model

Investors will not be interested in your product until you can show them that a big market is getting interested.
Ash Maurya | 7 min read
7 Ways to Work Fewer Hours But Get More Business Traction

In a startup, or any business with limited resources, the last thing you need is people who put in lots of time and effort, but never seem to move the ball.
Martin Zwilling | 4 min read
The 3 Common Numbers That Startups Hide Behind

You're not doing yourself any favors by justifying your business with these statistics.
Adam Callinan | 5 min read
7 Tips for Startups to Engineer Traction and See Big Growth

You're only as good as the number of people using and, more importantly, paying for what you built.
Armando Biondi | 4 min read
The Art of Acquisition Comes Down to 4 Essential Variables

Develop your company into a well-rounded, attractive business that lures investors, partners and clients by implementing best practices when it comes to the team, technology, traction and trajectory.
Leslie Stretch | 4 min read

Gaining Startup Traction on a Budget
Growth Strategies

You don't always need to invest a lot of capital to demonstrate traction to investors. Here is how to do it on a budget and with limited resources.
Kirsten Green | 4 min read