There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Trade Secrets
Apple
In an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg, the Cupertino tech giant revealed it caught 29 leakers in 2017, 12 of whom were arrested.
The company allegedly runs an internal spying program and even prohibits employees from writing a novel about working in Silicon Valley.
If your top performer takes the client list along with a job offer from your competitor, federal law now helps you get it back.
The 'Defend Trade Secrets Act' protections include manufacturing processes and computer methods.
You just opened your computer on a flight to a convention, with your competitor's rep seated right behind you. Are you crazy?
More From This Topic
Competition
The government has a wealth of information that could help your business. You just have to ask.
Trade Secrets
With news reports of large-scale data thefts coming almost daily, managers might be wise to adopt a culture of protection.
Trade Secrets
When an employee is caught red-handed taking proprietary secrets, some feign ignorance to noncompete agreements. Here's how to handle it.
B2B
These tricks will make you a B2B marketing wizard.
Proprietary Information
Simple measures, accomplished in a deliberate, consistent fashion, can significantly reduce the risk of disclosure of company assets best kept close.
Intellectual Property
While this protection can rack up a bill, businesses will gain certain competitive advantages in the process.
Proprietary Information
To enjoy legal protections for a product whether it's perfume or foot powder, do more than insert fancy terms on its packaging.
Legal
Be aware of rules that protect employees' freedom of speech as well as the firm's ability to safeguard trade secrets and confidential business information.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?