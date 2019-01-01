My Queue

The Growth of Patent –IP sector in India and its Relevance for Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneurs

The Growth of Patent –IP sector in India and its Relevance for Entrepreneurs

These measures were taken by the Government to ensure the complete protection of IP rights is an indisputably positive sign for entrepreneurs in the country
Amit Aggarwal | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur is a Perfect Matchmaker between Transporters and Traders

This Entrepreneur is a Perfect Matchmaker between Transporters and Traders

"The concept of bidding is very significant because it gives a sense of bargain that Indians love to do"
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
The Other Side of the 'Coin'

The Other Side of the 'Coin'

ICO is a new way of funding a start-up through cyptocurrency as compared to initial public offering (IPO) for any other company.
Sandeep Soni | 4 min read
#5 Ways to Make Your Marketing Strategy Hyperlocal

#5 Ways to Make Your Marketing Strategy Hyperlocal

Businesses interested in leveraging the local community to generate revenue, have to partake in community discourse in order to initiate and build loyal relationships eventually
Aravind Natarajan | 4 min read
Putting the Right Foot Forward With Puma

Putting the Right Foot Forward With Puma

Puma understands and interacts with consumers on a daily basis, which helps them share the franchisee's problems quickly.
Punita Sabharwal | 2 min read

Indian PM Narendra Modi's Top #6 Sops for Small Business Owners & Farmers for 2017
India Economy

Indian PM Narendra Modi's Top #6 Sops for Small Business Owners & Farmers for 2017

Modi said he is overwhelmed by the public support post the demonetization of INR 500 & INR 1000 notes.
Aashika Jain | 2 min read