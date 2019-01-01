My Queue

Traditional Businesses

5 Ways Startups Can Help Time-Tested, Traditional Industries Evolve
5 Ways Startups Can Help Time-Tested, Traditional Industries Evolve

Disrupting a deep-rooted industry like mining requires adjusting your sales tactics and listening really, really well.
Ravi Sahu | 7 min read
How this Indian Carpet Maker Became the Leader of the West

The company started with 60 employees and now has distribution in more than 80 countries
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
This 100-year Old Indian Ayurveda Company Wants To Expand Globally

Globalization of Yoga has eased the path to globalization for Ayurveda says MD of Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan.
Komal Nathani & Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Revamping a Family-Owned Hotel Business Is Not a Comfy Task

After completing their education, Shweta Ravi and Ramya Ravi decided to get fully-involved as 'directors' at the Nandhana Group.
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
How Indian Traditional Businesses Can be Made Attractive via Online Presence

Times are rapidly changing and so is the business model for every business.
Komal Nathani | 5 min read