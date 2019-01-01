My Queue

traffic jam

Social Entrepreneurship – An Answer to Global Problems
Entrepreneurship

Entrepreneurship can Subsidize to Achieving Global Goals and Make a Modification
Madhurima Roy | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur is Improving Last-mile Connectivity With a Smart Idea

Co-founded in October 2015 by Goldie Srivastava, the start-up has served over 15 million 'zero-pollution' rides over last 18 months.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
How does a Workplace Near Home Shoot up an Employee's Productivity

Long hours travelling after a hectic day increases stress and lowers the overall effectiveness of an employee in long run
Ashish Agarwal | 4 min read