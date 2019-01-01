My Queue

Training

Training
Bootstrapping

You Can't Build Your Business on Bartering and Free Information

Don't come off as needy and desperate by offering barters that only make sense for you.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Why This Franchisor Invests in Franchisees Who Have No Experience

Why This Franchisor Invests in Franchisees Who Have No Experience

Home Franchise Concepts CEO Shirin Behzadi knows what it's like to be underestimated -- so now, she gives everyone a fighting chance.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
Your Team Will Only Be as Loyal to You as You Are to Them

Your Team Will Only Be as Loyal to You as You Are to Them

Make your people your top priority.
Angela Kambouris | 6 min read
Are Your Company's Rising Stars Ready for the Big Promotion? Here's How to Make Sure They Are.

Are Your Company's Rising Stars Ready for the Big Promotion? Here's How to Make Sure They Are.

With strong organizational support, your hard-working employees have a fighting chance to become your next great executives.
Krister Ungerboeck | 6 min read
Your Leadership Training Is Probably a Waste of Money. Here's What's Missing.

Your Leadership Training Is Probably a Waste of Money. Here's What's Missing.

Training effectiveness may be short-lived without the opportunity to follow through.
Alan Todd and Robert E. Quinn | 3 min read

4 Massive Mistakes Many Companies Make When Promoting New Managers
Growth Strategies

4 Massive Mistakes Many Companies Make When Promoting New Managers

A person who is very good at her job is not automatically going to be equally good supervising other people doing that job.
Shawn Doyle | 4 min read
Young Workers No Longer Get the On-the-Job Training They Need -- So They're Finding It Elsewhere
Employee Training

Young Workers No Longer Get the On-the-Job Training They Need -- So They're Finding It Elsewhere

With companies training people less, the most valuable path to success may be pioneering your own career.
Stephane Kasriel | 5 min read
Why This Company That Relies on Automation Talks Openly About the Future of Work
The Way We Work

Why This Company That Relies on Automation Talks Openly About the Future of Work

Zume wants to lead the conversation about robots and human labor.
Lydia Belanger | 7 min read
6 Income Streams You Can Create in the Corporate Consulting Space
Consulting

6 Income Streams You Can Create in the Corporate Consulting Space

Corporations have billions budgeted for consultants.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Starbucks Stores Will Close Nationwide Next Month in an Unprecedented Attempt to Fix a Company Crisis
Starbucks

Starbucks Stores Will Close Nationwide Next Month in an Unprecedented Attempt to Fix a Company Crisis

The closure comes after footage of the arrest of two black men who tried to use the bathroom in a Philadelphia Starbucks went viral, sparking boycott threats.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
What Business Leaders Are Getting Wrong About Bias Training
Gender Bias

What Business Leaders Are Getting Wrong About Bias Training

There's little evidence that bias awareness training accomplishes its goals.
Ripa Rashid, Sylvia Ann Hewlett and Laura Sherbin | 5 min read
Google Opens Up Its Tech Training Program to All, Giving You a Reason to Learn New Skills
Training

Google Opens Up Its Tech Training Program to All, Giving You a Reason to Learn New Skills

Google is offering 10,000 Americans access to subsidized online courses with the hope of recruiting some of the students.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
These 10 Skills Will Drastically Improve Your Chances of Being Hired in 2017
Skills

These 10 Skills Will Drastically Improve Your Chances of Being Hired in 2017

In today's tech-driven and social media-hungry landscape, businesses have a new set of criteria for what skills should be found on the perfect resume.
Glassdoor | 6 min read
8 Certifications That Actually Impress Recruiters
Education

8 Certifications That Actually Impress Recruiters

With the rise of online learning, there's no shortage of classes you can take that offer you a certification in a particular trade, skill or software program.
Glassdoor | 6 min read
This One Surprising Thing Could Be Sabotaging Your Brand
Branding

This One Surprising Thing Could Be Sabotaging Your Brand

Drunk posting on Facebook isn't flattering for you or your employer.
Aaron Agius | 6 min read