trains

Indian Railways Will Not Go Down the Same Route as Indian Airways
Indian railways

Better late than never, Indian Railways is pulling up its socks.
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Thanks to Richard Branson, India Will Soon Catch a Ride On Hyperloop Under $150

The increasing demand for faster transportation is one of the driving factors for the growth of major key players in this technology
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
How This Travel Portal is Giving IRCTC a Tough Competition

The travel portal claims to have twice as many monthly active users as any other train information app and even more users than IRCTC for that matter
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
The Truth: The "Fastest Train" of India Isn't Really That Fast at All

Here's how the hype about Gatimaan Express isn't really justified
Rustam Singh | 2 min read