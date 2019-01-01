My Queue

Transaction fees

Your 'Minimum Purchase' Credit Card Policy Is Dumb
Credit Cards

Your 'Minimum Purchase' Credit Card Policy Is Dumb

Whatever convinced you turning away sales is good business, it wasn't the math.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
How to Keep Payment Fees Low for Your Small Business

How to Keep Payment Fees Low for Your Small Business

In addition to figuring out the logistics of how to get paid, you may have to pay multiple vendors different payment processing fees.
Due | 4 min read
Why Small Businesses Should Consider Bitcoin

Why Small Businesses Should Consider Bitcoin

Bitcoin can help cut costs by making transactions faster and easier. But there are caveats.
Jared Hecht | 5 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Merchant Services

Everything You Need to Know About Merchant Services

You can save up to 30% on your credit card processing fees with these six tips.
Darrah Brustein | 7 min read
5 Reasons Merchants Should Start Accepting Bitcoin Now

5 Reasons Merchants Should Start Accepting Bitcoin Now

Coinbase's Adam White lays out the bottom-line benefits of embracing Bitcoin payments.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read

More From This Topic

What the Heck Is a Bitcoin Anyway?
Bitcoin

What the Heck Is a Bitcoin Anyway?

And how can my business accept payments with the digital currency?
Mikal E. Belicove | 2 min read
How to Cut Transaction Costs on Customer Purchases
Payments

How to Cut Transaction Costs on Customer Purchases

Tired of high credit-card processing fees? Here are three ways to save when accepting payments.
Eileen P. Gunn | 5 min read