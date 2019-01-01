My Queue

transfering money

Why UPI-Aadhaar's Execution Brings Government to the Test
aadhar

Why UPI-Aadhaar's Execution Brings Government to the Test

The increased clamour, hence emerging out of this bold move by the government, has created war hysteria between UPI and existing modes of payments.
Sandeep Soni | 5 min read
Now Use Your Voice To Send And Request Money

Now Use Your Voice To Send And Request Money

Paypal's New Feature Is Designed To Cut Out The Hassle Of Sharing Your Bank Details Again And Again To Share Funds
Nidhi Singh | 2 min read
Global Financial Network SWIFT Warns Customers of Multiple Cyber Fraud Cases

Global Financial Network SWIFT Warns Customers of Multiple Cyber Fraud Cases

This is the first acknowledgement that the Bangladesh Bank attack was not an isolated incident.
Reuters | 5 min read
Click a Selfie & Open Your Bank Account: Chillr Redefines Banking Services

Click a Selfie & Open Your Bank Account: Chillr Redefines Banking Services

Exclusive chat with the maker of this banking startup
Rustam Singh | 6 min read
Low fee remittances to be introduced in India by Monetago

Low fee remittances to be introduced in India by Monetago

The launch of blockchain technology enabled remittance service
Entrepreneur India | 2 min read