Transgender

How to Sell to Millennials? Be Radically Inclusive.
Marketing Strategies

How to Sell to Millennials? Be Radically Inclusive.

Express your diversity values and create an environment where employees and customers alike can do the same.
Rohit Prakash | 5 min read
How 10 Brands, Including Apple and Facebook, Celebrated Pride 2017

How 10 Brands, Including Apple and Facebook, Celebrated Pride 2017

For these companies, commemorating Pride is about more than sporting rainbow colors.
Lydia Belanger | 8 min read
Apple, Microsoft and Other Tech Giants Will Support Transgender Student's Case

Apple, Microsoft and Other Tech Giants Will Support Transgender Student's Case

PayPal, eBay and IBM will also sign the amicus brief to support his legal battle.
Mariella Moon | 1 min read
The Evolving LGBT Financial Experience: 5 Research Insights

The Evolving LGBT Financial Experience: 5 Research Insights

Marriage, taxes, and estate-planning have become easier. But equality may still be blamed for the income gap and financial stress.
Kent Sluyter | 6 min read
Target to Allow Transgender People to Use Bathroom of Their Choice

Target to Allow Transgender People to Use Bathroom of Their Choice

The retailer says that it stands for inclusivity and equality.
Phil Wahba | 2 min read

More From This Topic

What Businesses in NYC Need to Know About Discrimination Against Transgender Workers
Legal

What Businesses in NYC Need to Know About Discrimination Against Transgender Workers

The city recently released updated guidelines on what actions are considered discrimination.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Girl Scouts Raise $250,000 After Rejecting Donor Who Didn't Want Funds to Go to Transgender Scouts
Crowdfunding

Girl Scouts Raise $250,000 After Rejecting Donor Who Didn't Want Funds to Go to Transgender Scouts

The Western Washington state chapter of the youth organization has piggy-backed on growing awareness and acceptance of what it means to be transgender.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
The Bruce Jenner Story and the Crisis of Identity at Work
Faith

The Bruce Jenner Story and the Crisis of Identity at Work

Business leaders need to understand individual crises within their workforce and work to limit judgment and shame.
Sandi Krakowski | 7 min read