transition

Make the Leap From Traditional Business Leader to Tech Entrepreneur in 5 (Easy-ish) Steps
Technology

Make the Leap From Traditional Business Leader to Tech Entrepreneur in 5 (Easy-ish) Steps

The next wave of entrepreneurship is going to bring a whole new playbook for running companies. Are you ready?
Zach Ferres | 6 min read
5 Steps for a Smooth and Successful (CEO) Exit

5 Steps for a Smooth and Successful (CEO) Exit

In business as in life, transitions are inevitable. When it's time for yours, don't screw it up.
Jeffrey Hayzlett | 7 min read
The 5 Phases of Building a Self-Managed Company

The 5 Phases of Building a Self-Managed Company

Those phases extend from a founder's transition from boss to leader. Where are you in the process?
Allison Maslan | 7 min read
10 Truths About the Military Transition Process Employers Need to Understand

10 Truths About the Military Transition Process Employers Need to Understand

Few employees know the half of what someone leaving the military goes through.
Lida Citroën | 9 min read
How to Make the Leap from CEO to Entrepreneur

How to Make the Leap from CEO to Entrepreneur

Follow these five tips to set yourself up for success on the path to entrepreneurship.
Will Rhind | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Preparing to Exit Your Small Business
Entrepreneurs

Preparing to Exit Your Small Business

Creating a business succession plan is critically important.
Lisa Stevens | 3 min read
How to Lead When Others Are Hesitant to Follow
Ready For Anything

How to Lead When Others Are Hesitant to Follow

New CEOs who don't ingratiate themselves to staff or secure their founder's support risk failing to gain employee confidence. Here's how to avoid that.
Gadiel Morantes | 5 min read
An Entrepreneur's Story of Life During Wartime
Ready For Anything

An Entrepreneur's Story of Life During Wartime

Going from White House press corps to war correspondent in Iraq changed this journalist's perspective from big televised events to the lives of real people.
Gareth Schweitzer | 5 min read
Cashing Out: 3 Tips for Valuing and Preparing Your Business for Sale
Ready For Anything

Cashing Out: 3 Tips for Valuing and Preparing Your Business for Sale

The journey from founder to investor is a time where all of your hard work and dedication can bear fruit.
Peter Daisyme | 5 min read
7 Signs It's Time to Transition From Employee to Entrepreneur
transition

7 Signs It's Time to Transition From Employee to Entrepreneur

How can you be sure you've got the kind of drive necessary to make the leap from wage-slave to master of your own domain? Here's how.
Steven Kaufman | 6 min read
You Can't Lead Your Business Forever
Ready For Anything

You Can't Lead Your Business Forever

Maybe it's now, maybe it's later but eventually you need to think about a transition plan.
Bob Coen | 9 min read
6 Tips to Successfully Transition From Your Day Job to Your Own Business
Starting a Business

6 Tips to Successfully Transition From Your Day Job to Your Own Business

If you truly want to change your life by launching your own company, these six suggestions will put you on the path to success.
Melissa Dawn | 4 min read
Your Company Was Acquired. Now What?
Selling a Business

Your Company Was Acquired. Now What?

Here are six tips to transition into a new role -- and a new life -- after you've handed over the reins of the business you started.
Brenton Hayden | 8 min read
Having Problems With a Key Employee? Remember: No One Is Irreplaceable.
Ready For Anything

Having Problems With a Key Employee? Remember: No One Is Irreplaceable.

Don't be held hostage by a self-made VIP who's wreaking havoc at your company.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
3 Steps to Empower Yourself Through Transitions
Empowerment

3 Steps to Empower Yourself Through Transitions

Transitions can be scary, but they are actually guaranteed opportunities for growth and gain.
Claudia Chan | 3 min read