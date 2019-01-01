My Queue

Travel Industry

Travel

7 Entrepreneurs Who Built Businesses Off Their Love of Travel

These founders turned wanderlust into wherewithal and became their own bosses.
Hayden Field | 15+ min read
What Does the Travel Ban Mean for the U.S. Tourism Industry?

A new study says that it could contribute to slowed growth in the sector in 2017.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
4 Industries That Are Undergoing Revolutions

Yes, home automation and three others are changing at lightning speed. But do you know why?
Anna Johansson | 6 min read
The 10 Most Expensive U.S Cities for Business Travelers

Thank goodness for corporate expense accounts.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Marriott Offers Lowest Rates to Loyalty Program Members

The hotel chain is taking on online travel agents like Expedia and Priceline.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Airbnb

Airbnb to Offer Add-On Travel Services Later This Year

To live like a local, you need more than just a furnished apartment.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Travel Industry

Cruise Lines Add Tech Upgrades to Appeal to Star Wars Fans and Gamers

The $30 billion cruise ship industry has been on a mission to update itself.
John Gaudiosi | 4 min read
Entrepreneur360

How This Travel Company Scored Big by Playing It Safe

Meet one of the companies on the E360 index that fits in the 'controllers' category.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Travel

Traveling Abroad? The Top 10 Hotels in the World.

Hotels that made TripAdvisor's latest annual list offer everything from private jacuzzis to volcano views.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Predictions 2015

Cheaper Business Flights and Other Travel Trends for 2015

Find out what's in store for the travel industry in the new year.
Elaine Glusac | 5 min read
Reward Programs

How Rewards Are Running Loyalty Programs Into the Ground

Businesses should tweak their plans to inject a more human focus rather than emphasizing steep spending or quick expirations.
Pete Maulik | 4 min read