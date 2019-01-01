My Queue

travel startups

Travel-tech Startup Guiddoo Listed Itself in Singapore Over India. Here's Why
Technology Startups

Travel-tech Startup Guiddoo Listed Itself in Singapore Over India. Here's Why

The company was founded by Vineet Budki, Nidhi Varma, Prashant Choudhary and Biswajeet Karmakar in 2014 as a tour guide app. It is now an in-destination platform
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Technology is Doing Wonders For The New-age Travellers

Technology is Doing Wonders For The New-age Travellers

Technology is taking travel and tourism out of the rarefied cloisters it once inhabited and helping it reach more people than ever before
Amit Damani | 6 min read
7 Entrepreneurs Who Built Businesses Off Their Love of Travel

7 Entrepreneurs Who Built Businesses Off Their Love of Travel

These founders turned wanderlust into wherewithal and became their own bosses.
Hayden Field | 15+ min read
How a Top Bank Executive Left Finance to Start an Adventure Travel Company -- and What He Learned About Success in Business

How a Top Bank Executive Left Finance to Start an Adventure Travel Company -- and What He Learned About Success in Business

Jeff Bonaldi was a department head at Citibank when he struck out on his own to combine his passions -- history, adventure and stories. Here's what he learned.
Hayden Field | 10 min read
How This Holiday Package Aggregator Raised INR 3.2 Cr to Stand Out in a Crowded Sector

How This Holiday Package Aggregator Raised INR 3.2 Cr to Stand Out in a Crowded Sector

Online Travel management, being a sector witnessing cut-throat competition is now doing well in terms of raising quality investments.
Rahul R | 5 min read

More From This Topic

How These Start-ups Will Help You Plan Your Best Road Trips
Travel

How These Start-ups Will Help You Plan Your Best Road Trips

Travellers-turned-entrepreneurs, who have been through these journeys and recognise the issues, are now helping others
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
How This Travel Portal is Giving IRCTC a Tough Competition
Ticketing

How This Travel Portal is Giving IRCTC a Tough Competition

The travel portal claims to have twice as many monthly active users as any other train information app and even more users than IRCTC for that matter
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
How Indian Travel Marketplace Startups can Take a Cue from Global Peers
Travel Businesses

How Indian Travel Marketplace Startups can Take a Cue from Global Peers

The co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, Cheskey gives a 5-star rating to Indian market.
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
The Untapped Area of Travel Ecommerce - Best Way to Enter This Highly Competitive Sector
Travel Businesses

The Untapped Area of Travel Ecommerce - Best Way to Enter This Highly Competitive Sector

The success of these marketplaces has also inspired a surprisingly large number of start-ups to try to replicate the model within the tours and activities sector.
Ankush Mahajan | 5 min read
These 5 Startups Help You Beat Common Relocation Woes
Relocation

These 5 Startups Help You Beat Common Relocation Woes

All set to relocate, but hard to find new home and friends? Read below to find the answer to this question.
Samiksha Jain | 3 min read
Never Being Solo With Wetravelsolo: From Being An Outlier To A Growing Trend
Travel

Never Being Solo With Wetravelsolo: From Being An Outlier To A Growing Trend

A real life social networking platform is transforming stranger networking from online to offline.
Samiksha Jain | 3 min read
Here's What Helped These Travel-based Startups Raise Funds this Year
travel startups

Here's What Helped These Travel-based Startups Raise Funds this Year

Investors look for solid business model that genuinely adds value to the customer's life
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Get 100% Real-Time Digitalised Bus Ticket At Your Door Step
Travel

Get 100% Real-Time Digitalised Bus Ticket At Your Door Step

Simplify and streamline bus ticketing processes.
Samiksha Jain | 4 min read
Stop Wandering, Start Travelling- Ways To Make Your Travel More Fulfilling
Travel

Stop Wandering, Start Travelling- Ways To Make Your Travel More Fulfilling

ry and travel both short and long distance in local transportation with local people.
Bhavik Sarkhedi | 5 min read
Why This New Age Travel Solution Gets Thumbs Up
Travel

Why This New Age Travel Solution Gets Thumbs Up

V Resorts is developing new destinations for tourism.
Jyoti Valecha | 6 min read