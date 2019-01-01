My Queue

travel-tech

Travel-tech Startup Guiddoo Listed Itself in Singapore Over India. Here's Why
Technology Startups

The company was founded by Vineet Budki, Nidhi Varma, Prashant Choudhary and Biswajeet Karmakar in 2014 as a tour guide app. It is now an in-destination platform
Aashika Jain | 4 min read