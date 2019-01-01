My Queue

travellers

This Car-fanatic Ends his Week by Smashing Few Balls at The Court
entrepreneurial lifestyle

Luxury connoisseur Ritesh Srivastava, ends a busy week by volleying a few shots on the squash court.
Sugandh Bahl | 1 min read
Here's How Internet Can Take the Hospitality Industry to New Heights

Cutting edge technologies to revolutionise global hotel market
Ravi Taneja | 3 min read
5 Key Trends in MICE and Luxury Travel Segment

No more meetings in packed walls, the new trend of MICE is giving corporates' travel goals
Bharathi Shetty | 4 min read
Solutions for 5 Biggest Problem Areas in Business Travel

Business travel in India will continue to grow to become the 5th largest market in the world by 2022
Balaji Ramakrishnan | 4 min read
The Changing Face Of India's Travel Industry

From being a luxury to becoming a necessity, travel has evolved by leaps and bounds, and so have the travelers
Viren Batra | 3 min read